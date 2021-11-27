Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $72.52 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 854,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,521,000. CVS Health makes up 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 95,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

