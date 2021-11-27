Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $75,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 16.8% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,688.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,155.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 235.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,433.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,308.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

