Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

ARNC stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

