Arco Platform (ARCE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

ARCE opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.61 million, a P/E ratio of -495.63 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arco Platform stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

