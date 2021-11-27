Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $8,854,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

