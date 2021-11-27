Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total transaction of $39,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,736,774 shares of company stock valued at $428,233,145. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $209.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.76. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

