Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
Arch Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $40.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.
ARCH stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $105.58.
In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.