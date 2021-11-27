Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $40.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

ARCH stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

