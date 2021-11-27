ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.