Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials makes up about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

