Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.14.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

