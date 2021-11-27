Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

BATS USMV opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

