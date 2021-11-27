Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 245 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Target were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 6.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Target by 4.5% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Target by 91.5% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $246.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

