Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 148 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 33,070 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day moving average of $149.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.