Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 124.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $68.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.