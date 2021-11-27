Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $374,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 50.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

