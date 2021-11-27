Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $7,582,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $4,297,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apple by 6.6% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 40,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

