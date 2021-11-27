Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apogee projects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share to lie between $2.20 and $2.40. Improving order trends and solid backlog at its Architectural Services segment will support the company’s top-line performance. However, volumes at Architectural Framing and Glass segments will bear the brunt of the ongoing weakness in non-residential construction. Its Large-Scale Optical segment is likely to be impacted by resurgence of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Apogee is witnessing significant raw-material cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions as well as elevated freight costs. Nevertheless, the company’s efforts to control costs, improve efficiency and productivity of operations will help negate the impact of these headwinds. Efforts to gain market share and introducing new products in the market will also aid the company’s growth.”

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.27%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,548,000 after buying an additional 184,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

