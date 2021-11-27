Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Up 2,275.9% in November

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 2,275.9% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of APMSF remained flat at $$46.18 during midday trading on Friday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

