AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AO World stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. AO World has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

