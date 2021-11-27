ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $28,898.65 and approximately $147.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064663 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

