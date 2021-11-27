Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 10,177 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $132,911.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.38 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
