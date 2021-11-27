Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 10,177 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $132,911.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.38 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.