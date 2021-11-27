Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $30,069.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00233239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00088014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Anchor

ANCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

