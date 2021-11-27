Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

NYSE PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

