Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Anaplan by 127.5% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Anaplan by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

