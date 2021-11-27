Analyzing Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A N/A N/A Luna Innovations -0.26% 5.66% 3.36%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Science 37 and Luna Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50

Science 37 currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.10%. Luna Innovations has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Science 37’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and Luna Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Luna Innovations $82.68 million 3.31 $3.29 million ($0.01) -855.00

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Science 37 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products. The Luna Labs segment performs applied research principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials and health science. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

