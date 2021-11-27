Analyzing MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get MedX alerts:

MedX has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MedX and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 2.07% 4.25% 2.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedX and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.46 $23.56 million $0.23 67.61

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MedX and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.56%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than MedX.

Summary

QuinStreet beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.