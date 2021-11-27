Analyzing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.45 $12.16 million $1.04 9.92 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.28 $1.08 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Northern Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.60% 9.48% 0.80% First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45%

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

