Analysts Set Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $31.43

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11. Vtex has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

