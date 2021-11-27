Analysts Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Target Price at $48.80

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PLBY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. 564,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,745. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 692,987 shares of company stock worth $18,163,569 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $620,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $9,334,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $9,137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $1,303,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

