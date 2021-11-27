Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $115.92

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,055. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.