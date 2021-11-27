Analysts Set Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Target Price at $8.00

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.