Analysts Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

