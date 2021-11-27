Analysts Set Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target at $8.13

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CIAFF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.22. 115,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

