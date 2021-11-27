Analysts Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) PT at $12.19

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 425,912 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 255,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,329. The firm has a market cap of $520.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

