Analysts Issue Forecasts for HireRight Holdings Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HireRight in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HireRight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

HRT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE HRT opened at $19.10 on Thursday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

