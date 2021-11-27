Analysts Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post sales of $57.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the highest is $59.30 million. Zovio posted sales of $93.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.77 million to $267.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $275.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Zovio stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 51,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Zovio has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zovio in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zovio during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zovio by 228.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zovio by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zovio by 21.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

