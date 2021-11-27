Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $867.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.80 million and the lowest is $865.10 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

VMI traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.61. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

