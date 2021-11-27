Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings of $4.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.36. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.79 to $18.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $22.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

