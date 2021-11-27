Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.17. Pool reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $559.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

