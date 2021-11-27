Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Landstar System by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 67.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

