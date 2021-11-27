Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report $10.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.79 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $10.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.20 billion to $40.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.37. 847,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,865. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

