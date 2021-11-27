Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce sales of $191.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $216.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $75.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $601.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $619.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $890.90 million, with estimates ranging from $848.88 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 620,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

