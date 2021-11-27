Analysts Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:WOR traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 140,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

