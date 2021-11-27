Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $128.84 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,181,000 after buying an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after buying an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veritiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Veritiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Veritiv by 35.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

