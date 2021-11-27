Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.
SRCL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. 296,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
