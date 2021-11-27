Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 188,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.