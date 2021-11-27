Analysts Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.66. 784,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

