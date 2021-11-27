Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce $125.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $116.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $521.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. 249,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,406. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $59,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

