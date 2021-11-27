Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce $125.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $116.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $521.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. 249,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,406. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $59,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.