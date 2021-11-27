Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce sales of $804.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $786.00 million and the highest is $828.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $749.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 50.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 160.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 407.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 175.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $126.61 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $118.61 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.