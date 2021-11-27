Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.48.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

